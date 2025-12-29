Shawn Porter Says 2-Year-Old Son Already Showing Boxing Skills

Play video content TMZSports.com

One of Shawn Porter's kids might be following in his boxing footsteps -- the former champ tells TMZ Sports his two-year-old son is already showing signs he's got the bug!!

Porter opened up on his fam with us ... claiming out of all his kids, his youngest is the one who puts on the gloves and throws punches.

"The other two, I think they're gonna move on into some other things," Porter said, "But, this baby right here, he might be a scrapper."

Porter is fully on board with his son carrying the torch in the future -- but he says only he can train him -- just as his father, Kenny Porter, did for him back in the day.

Kenny served as Shawn's coach, primary trainer, and manager for his entire 13-year career, shaping him into a boxing champion.

"I saw my dad give me to other people, and then, hey, I need him back, so I would definitely allow other people to put the gloves on my sons and work with them, but I'd be the only one coaching them," Porter said.