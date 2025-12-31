Three Missing Hikers Found Dead in Search on California's Mount Baldy

Three hikers have been found dead on Mount Baldy -- a mountain located about 50 miles east of Los Angeles -- after a winter storm covered much of the area with snow.

A search and rescue team responded to a call to locate an injured hiker Monday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept.

The hiker apparently fell roughly 500 feet while hiking near the popular Devil's Backbone trail, which summits at more than 10,000 feet above sea level. A friend who was traveling with him was able to make it to an area with cell reception, called authorities and provided GPS coordinates.

An air search was launched, and the hiker was found along with two companions nearby ... but strong winds prevented the helicopter crew from completing the rescue.

An air medic was able to make it to the site Monday evening -- all three were dead. Severe winds delayed the recovery of their bodies, which were eventually retrieved Tuesday afternoon.

The hiker was identified as a 19-year-old from Seal Beach, a city about 60 miles southwest of Mount Baldy.