G Herbo Proposes to Taina Williams

G Herbo and his longtime partner, Taina Williams, are leveling up for 2026 ... they got engaged over New Year's Eve!

The 31-year-old rapper shared the sweet moment in an Instagram story, showing him getting down on one knee to ask the mother of his youngest children to marry him.

Family and friends gathered around the couple with bated breath awaiting Taina's response ... which of course was, yes!

The couple have been together since 2019 and have two children together -- son Essex, born in 2021, and daughter Emmy, born in 2022.

G Herbo has a third child, son Yosohn, from a previous relationship with ex Ariana Fletcher.