Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

G Herbo Proposes to Taina Williams

G Herbo & Taina Williams We're Engaged!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
g herbo taina williams main getty insta composite
Getty / Instagram @latainax3 Composite

G Herbo and his longtime partner, Taina Williams, are leveling up for 2026 ... they got engaged over New Year's Eve!

The 31-year-old rapper shared the sweet moment in an Instagram story, showing him getting down on one knee to ask the mother of his youngest children to marry him.

g herbo taina williams engaged sub getty swipe 1
Getty

Family and friends gathered around the couple with bated breath awaiting Taina's response ... which of course was, yes!

g herbo taina williams engaged sub getty swipe 3
Getty

The couple have been together since 2019 and have two children together -- son Essex, born in 2021, and daughter Emmy, born in 2022.

G Herbo has a third child, son Yosohn, from a previous relationship with ex Ariana Fletcher.

taina williams g herbo ring sub insta
Instagram / @latainax3

Congrats, you two!

Related articles