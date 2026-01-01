Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share A New Year's Kiss

Play video content

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are shutting down any and all speculation of a split ... they shared a steamy NYE kiss in an Instagram story posted Thursday.

Watch the video ... the No Doubt singer points her lips Blake's direction while celebrating the new year, prompting Blake to lay a big wet one on his beaming bride.

The sweet moment of PDA comes after the internet rumor mill started churning speculation over the status of their marriage when they declined to show up for the CMA Awards in November.

But it looks like things are going more than fine!

As you know ... the couple met on the set of "The Voice" in 2014 and started dating the following year.