Zach Bryan Gives First Look at Wedding To Samantha Leonard

Zach Bryan has officially given fans their first look at his romantic wedding to Samantha Leonard ... sharing a swoon worthy photo to Instagram.

In the wedding photo, Bryan is seen holding Leonard as she wears a strapless white gown featuring a feather trimmed hem. Bryan captioned the post "Tougher than the rest," a nod to Bruce Springsteen's love song from his 1987 album Tunnel of Love.

Bryan also shared video from the celebration, showing him performing the Springsteen track onstage while surrounded by flowers ... giving fans a glimpse inside the intimate Spain ceremony.

The post comes just hours after we shared video showing Bryan, wearing a black tux and sunglasses, sprinting through the streets while carrying a wedding dress clad Leonard. The couple then jumped into a waiting car decked out with "Just Married" flags before driving off.

The wedding reveal came one day after Bryan sparked speculation by posting a photo of himself and friends dressed in formal wear. He captioned the image with lyrics from the Black Eyed Peas' hit "I Gotta Feeling," writing, "Tonight's the night, let's live it up..."

Engagement rumors were swirling earlier this month after Leonard was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in a video Bryan posted to Instagram Stories, which showed her lighting a firework.