Zach Bryan Marries Girlfriend Samantha Leonard, Check Out Video

Zach Bryan is a married man!

The country singer and songwriter said "I do" just months after confirming his relationship with his now-bride, Samantha Leonard. The wedding went down in San Sebastian, Spain ... the happy newlyweds jumped into a convertible and drove away.

Last night, Zach posted what appears to be a photo of his groomsmen last night ... possibly a hint at the impending nuptials?

We first got confirmation of their relationship from an Instagram post Zach shared October 18, wishing Samantha a happy birthday.

He wrote, "From bull runs to all the bullsh*t, today is your birthday and I love you Samantha Marie. To the only woman who can hike six miles in Chanel flats, skydive over the alps and catch a bigger fish than me all in the same day."

Zach added ... "Hope your day was as graceful as you are ... HAPPY 28TH!!!"

While not much more is known about Samantha -- she stays out of the limelight -- she bears a striking resemblance to Zach's ex, Barstool Sports personality Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia.

Zach started dating Chickenfry in 2023 ... before they split in October 2024.

After the breakup, Chickenfry accused Zach of abuse and claimed he offered her $12 million to not speak publicly about their relationship.

Subsequently, the two exes were locked into a heated feud, but Zach has clearly moved on.