Nyjah Huston Fractures Skull, Eye Socket After Failed Skateboard Trick

Nyjah Huston's New Year was quite painful -- the famous skateboarder says he suffered a fractured skull and eye socket after a trick went horribly wrong.

The Olympic medalist shared a series of photos in an Instagram post on Monday ... including one that showed first responders in Tempe, Arizona, assisting Huston as he lay on the ground in pain.

Additional images captured him resting in a hospital bed, followed by a pic of his brutal black eye.

"A harsh reminder of how death-defying skating massive rails can be," Huston said. "Fractured skull, fractured eye socket."

"Taking it one day at a time. I hope y'all had a better New Year's than me. We live to fight another day 🙏🏽."

Over the course of his skateboarding career, Huston has dealt with multiple injuries. In 2013, he suffered a rib injury and was unable to compete at the Munich X Games.

Huston also had wrist, knee, ankle hip, and back injuries, along with a torn ACL in 2022.

Of course, those are just the battle scars of a successful career. The 31-year-old is one of the highest-paid skateboarders in the world, boasting several titles, including multiple gold medals at the World Championships and Summer X Games.

Huston also won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games.