Trevor Lawrence Squatted By Woman On Video At Bar After Win

What would ya do if you ran into Trevor Lawrence at a bar after a Jaguars win? Sure, ya could just pose for a pic ... or, you could put the 6'6" signal caller on your back and SQUAT HIM!

A fan in Jacksonville opted for a little bit of A, and a little bit of B Sunday night -- just hours after the AFC South champs closed out the regular season with a blowout win over the Titans -- and video of the scene is crazy.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The interaction started relatively routinely, with the clip showing player and fan cheesin' for a photo ... but that's when things got weird, with the video cutting to the woman with the 210-ish-pounder on her shoulders, and her squatting him.

It's unclear what the woman said to Lawrence to convince him to go along with her plan (but he did).

"The fact that he actually let you do this is astonishing," one shocked fan wrote.

"You had all of Jacksonville's hopes and dreams on your shoulders," another said.

Chances are, coaches and management weren't as enamored with the video ... as the team now prepares for a big playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills, and they need their star QB.

The AFC Wild Card showdown will mark the first time Lawrence and the Jags have been in the playoffs since 2023, when they lost to the Chiefs, 27-20.

Heading into the game, if the Jags are looking to bolster the roster, we know of a veryyyy strong woman hangin' around a Duval bar.