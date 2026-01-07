Donald Trump Says Institutional Investors Shouldn't Buy Single-Family Homes

President Donald Trump is planning to ban institutional investors from buying up single-family homes ... according to a new Truth Social post.

Trump said buying a home was the "pinnacle of the American Dream," but that's become nearly impossible under policies he blamed on former president Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats.

Trump claimed he'll take steps to keep institutional investors from purchasing more homes and said he'll call on Congress to make it official.

He promised to discuss proposals related to housing and affordability in his planned speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in two weeks.

Trump has previously pledged "some of the most aggressive housing reform plans in American history" during a televised address last month, The New York Times reports.

He claimed "the colossal border invasion" is one of the biggest factors in the rise of housing costs -- that claim is widely disputed by economists.