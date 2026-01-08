911 Call: Dentist's Neighbor Heard Banging on Door Days Before Double Murder

Play video content Columbus Police Department

Days before a dentist in Ohio and his wife were brutally killed in their home, one neighbor called police to report a possible intruder ... and, we've now obtained the 911 audio from that call.

Dr. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique, were found shot to death on December 30 ... but, several days earlier, a woman living on the same street as the Tepes called the cops just after 2:30 AM on December 19 to report someone "smashing" and "banging" on her door.

The dispatcher asks if the woman recognizes the person at her door ... but, she says she can't see him ... and, she's too afraid to yell out and ask what the individual wants.

According to Fox News -- citing dispatch logs -- "the problem left" at 2:44 AM ... though, it will certainly get many wondering exactly who was knocking on doors in the neighborhood so early in the morning.

As you know ... cops say the Tepe murders occurred between 2 AM and 5 AM -- so, the time of this disturbance is certainly noteworthy.

Of course, we already shared the calls made when friends of the Tepes discovered Spencer's body in the house ... with the palpable emotion obvious in the voices of close friends.

Police still haven't made an arrest in the case ... though they did share a video of a person of interest walking through the neighborhood around the time the murders were committed.