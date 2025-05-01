Love-Triangle Double-Murder Suicide Shooter's Music Playlists Reveal Warning Signs

Tragic news from out of Columbus, Ohio about a domestic violence love-triangle double-murder suicide ... turns out warning signs were all in the killer's music playlists!!!

Per The Columbus Dispatch, the Columbus Division of Police identified 19-year-old Aiden David and 21-year-old Giannh Viars as victims of a Thursday morning shooting, at the hands of 23-year-old Michael Hughes, who took his own life.

According to the police, officers rushed to the southeast side of Columbus around 12:20 AM Thursday on reports of a shooting ... only to find all 3 dead on arrival.

Police say Michael Hughes and Giannh Viars were married, yet separated -- and Viars had begun dating Aiden David amid the split.

Early this morning, Hughes broke into Viars' apartment, where he fatally shot David as Viars tried to escape.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but Hughes' social media posts on FB heavily hinted at his intentions and emotions ... even going as far as to announce his "last post" before the murders.

One post seemingly channeled Hughes' depression through Jelly Roll's "I'm Not Okay," while another post using The Notorious B.I.G's "Kick in the Door," turned out to be a precursor to him barging into the apartment.

Hughes also celebrated Eminem's iconic "Stan," which of course, famously ends with the guy killing his girlfriend.

In arguably the most telltale sign of the dark deed, Hughes shared Biggie's controversial "Suicidal Thoughts" record ... a song that follows Diddy attempting to talk the late rapper off the ledge before a gunshot ends the song, which bled into his next album, "Life After Death."

Hughes eventually gunned down his estranged wife in front of the door before taking his own life.

Of course, anyone with these tracks on their playlists isn't necessarily sending out murderous red flags, but it does appear we're gaining insight into this particular man's mind leading up to his crimes.