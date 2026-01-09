Honduras Politician Cheats Death, Hit With Explosive Device on Video

Play video content

A Honduran politician got a not-so-warm welcome Thursday when an explosive device detonated behind her during a press conference, sending her to the hospital with severe injuries.

Gladis Aurora López, Vice President of the National Congress of Honduras, cheated death while chatting with a reporter in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa.

Check out the video ... everything seems to be okay at first as López answers a question from a journalist ... but then she's struck in the head by a flying object followed by a massive blast.

Lopez described what happened as an "attack on her life," issuing a statement saying she was rushed to the emergency room because she was "in a lot of pain" and "deaf in one ear." Local reports say she's now in stable condition.

The National Congress of Honduras demanded authorities launch an investigation to find the perpetrators.

