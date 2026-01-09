Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Honduras Politician Cheats Death, Hit With Explosive Device on Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
A Honduran politician got a not-so-warm welcome Thursday when an explosive device detonated behind her during a press conference, sending her to the hospital with severe injuries.

Gladis Aurora López, Vice President of the National Congress of Honduras, cheated death while chatting with a reporter in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa.

Check out the video ... everything seems to be okay at first as López answers a question from a journalist ... but then she's struck in the head by a flying object followed by a massive blast.

Lopez described what happened as an "attack on her life," issuing a statement saying she was rushed to the emergency room because she was "in a lot of pain" and "deaf in one ear." Local reports say she's now in stable condition.

The National Congress of Honduras demanded authorities launch an investigation to find the perpetrators.

Honduras has seen a recent uptick in political tensions after a controversial presidential race in November, which ended in a debated outcome. President Trump threw his support behind Nasry Asfura, who edged out Salvador Nasralla in the election after a weeks-long vote count that shined a spotlight on the country's fractured electoral system.

