Coi Leray Scorches in Tiny Bikini While Teasing New Album

Coi Leray gave fans a few treats on Wednesday, when the artist teased her new album ... and dropped some insane thirst traps.

In a black bikini so tiny it could be an eye patch ... the "Blick Blick" rapper captioned her gallery ... "Mom, Album, Relaxation …. Story of my life right now. I made 30 songs to choose from. wtf 🙄🤷🏽‍♀️."

Talk about a double-whammy ... showing off her amazing body and cool tattoos ... and a major update on the follow-up to her 2023 album, "Coi."

And not for nothing, but Coi announced the birth of her and Trippie Redd's daughter last summer ... and she clearly put in the work to get back an incredible figure.

At that time ... TMZ chopped it up with her dad, Benzino, who told us he was pumped to be a grandfather -- and for CL's new record deal.