Elden Campbell Was Wearing Partially Unzipped Life Vest at Time of Drowning

Officials say video shows ex-NBA player Elden Campbell went out on the waters in the middle of the night before his tragic drowning ... but he seemingly took some safety precautions, as he was wearing a "partially unzipped" life vest when his body was found on the shore.

TMZ Sports has obtained the investigation report on the NBA champ's death ... which states 57-year-old Campbell left a nearby boat ramp alone around 12:37 AM on Dec. 1.

The docs say Campbell's body was found in the sand along the water's edge in Pompano Beach, Florida ... and he was tethered to a Sea-Doo Fish Pro watercraft, which was registered to him.

Inside the watercraft, officials found personal items like his wallet and an energy drink.

Campbell's wife told investigators the former hooper prioritized his health, was able to swim and had no history of drug or alcohol abuse.

The wife did note he had a history of Type II diabetes and high cholesterol ... but did not complain of any health-related issues prior to his death.

The toxicology report came back clean.

It's unclear what happened on the water ... but he was not discovered until later that night. Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:03 PM.