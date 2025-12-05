Elden Campbell 911 Audio Released, NBA Champ's Body Found On Beach

Play video content

TMZ Sports has obtained the 911 call made regarding Elden Campbell's death ... with a man telling the operator he spotted something washed up on the shore that "looks like a human body."

In the audio, the caller sounded confused about what he initially saw on the beach on December 1 ... but after zooming in on his camera, he told the operator, "It looks like a dead person on the floor."

When police arrived, we were told they found Campbell's body alongside a jet ski on the beach around 8 PM ... and he was pronounced dead at 8:03 PM.

The medical examiner in Pompano Beach, Florida said the cause of death for the 6'11'' center was an accidental drowning.

Despite no foul play being suspected, homicide and crime scene detectives are still investigating.

The 57-year-old's family released a statement on the loss Wednesday, saying he was "a man of faith who trusted in his lord and savior Jesus Christ. Husband, father, brother, cousin and friend."

"He was a man to whom family meant everything -- generous, funny, disciplined, and kind, but could shut you down if required. A man of God, he passed doing what he loved; fishing out on the ocean, enjoying his idea of an ideal day."

Campbell spent 15 years in the NBA ... with more than half of that time with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also suited up for the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets, Seattle SuperSonics, Detroit Pistons and the New Jersey Nets.