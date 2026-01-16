Elsie Hewitt Rails Against Hot Coffee After Cup of Joe Fries Her Mouth

Should Be Illegal To Sell Java That's Too Damn Hot!!!

Play video content Instagram / @elsie

Elsie Hewitt just wanted a nice cup of joe on a cold day ... and she ended up burning the s*** out of her mouth because it was so hot!

The model took to Instagram Friday night to rail against coffee joints that sell coffee so hot -- people can't even enjoy it for a while.

EH was so pissed about how bad she burned her mouth ... she said it should be illegal to see Java that is basically boiling!

And while it's not technically against the law ... people have won some serious money in the past when they have sued fast food places after they suffered burns from scalding hot coffee.

When we last reported on EH ... the model had shared a series of candid Instagram Stories, giving fans a peek at her first New Year's Eve as a mom after welcoming a baby with Pete Davidson.

Davidson and Hewitt welcomed their first child together in December, later sharing the news on Instagram with a heartfelt post, "My best work yet."