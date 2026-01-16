Mike Posner Explains Why He Changed 'I Took a Pill in Ibiza' Lyrics

Play video content TMZ.com

Mike Posner changed the lyrics to his most famous song and bucked a social media trend ... and he's explaining why he views the past a lot differently than most folks right now.

The "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" singer joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday, and we asked him about the big lyrical change he made to his song ... at a time when folks on social media are looking back on 2016 with fond memories.

Mike's song caught fire in 2016 ... but he says he wasn't truly happy when he was singing about taking drugs in Ibiza to show Avicii he was cool.

Sure, Mike had lots of external success like money and a Grammy nomination ... but he explains why the juice of life wasn't there for him in that moment.

The new lyrics ... "I went back to Ibiza / and got a hotel by shore / and I'm 12 years older and I'm 10 years sober / but Avicii isn't here no more".

Mike says he gets why people are looking back on 2016, but for him, what matters is what he can accomplish and how he changed for the better over the next 10 years.

He says since the song came out, he's found God, faith, and a life partner -- and himself -- thanks in part to Tony Robbins.

Don't get it twisted ... Mike tells us he's not here to brag or show off how happy he is -- he goes through life challenges like everyone else -- but he says he wanted to share a message to anyone who may be going through a tough time.