Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Hang Out With Obamas at Higher Ground Media Event

Barack and Michelle Obama aren't raising the roof at the White House anymore, but celebs still flock to them whenever they throw an event ... just ask Gabrielle Union and D-Wade.

The Obamas hosted an event for their company, Higher Ground Media ... and, they took a pic beaming next to the actress, her former NBA star husband, actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Other pics posted by Union last night show Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lewis also attended ... a star-studded event only the Oscars and the former First Couple can pull off.

Union captioned the snaps, "our kind of night 🥂" and thanks Higher Ground Media for the invite. The FOMO was real for some big-time stars, too.

Yvette Nicole Brown, for example, commented on Union's post ... "Um, I too have melanin! How did I miss this invite?! 😂😩❤️ Y'all all look good!!!" Clearly a joke ... but perhaps a kernel of truth in there, too?

Higher Ground Media is the Obamas' production company ... through which they throw a number of events, like live tapings of Michelle's podcast and film premieres.