Donald Trump Says His Friend Got Fatter After Taking Ozempic

Play video content

Donald Trump says Ozempic ain't the wonder-drug you might've heard many call it ... because he swears he has a friend who gained weight while taking the notorious weight-loss med.

POTUS attended a meeting on Capitol Hill Friday about health care and drug costs ... and, he launched into a bizarre story about a friend of his -- who he said is a "very smart guy, very, very rich and and a very powerful man actually, but he's very fat."

He explains this man goes to London for business quite often ... and, after running into one another recently, he complained to the prez that Ozempic costs $1,300 in New York City -- but just $87 across the pond.

Same drug, same manufacturer ... vastly different cost -- which is actually a helpful anecdote for Trump to explain he wants to cut the costs of drugs.

However, he doesn't immediately say that ... instead, he tells the crowd he told his friend he couldn't tell the guy was on Ozempic -- claiming he told him the drug wasn't working because he's "actually fatter than ever."

President Trump has regularly talked about bringing down the cost of GLP-1 drugs from more than $1,000 a month to somewhere in the $250 to $400 range. This will help out a number of celebs like Oprah, Rebel Wilson, Chrissy Teigen, Meghan Trainor, and more stars who have admitted to using weight-loss drugs.