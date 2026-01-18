Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Coconuts in Teenie-Tiny Bikini
Elizabeth Hurley Backstrokes Her Way Into Bikini Bliss!!!
Published
Ladies and gentlemen, this is what affective advertising looks like! Elizabeth Hurley sent jaws dropping with a new Instagram post over the weekend, promoting one of her self-designed bikinis.
Check it out ... the actress stunned with an unbelievably sexy video showing her performing a sensual backstroke in a pool.
She wrote, "Wish you were here [at .Here Baa Atoll Maldives]. Wearing my favorite Cheetah bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach."
It's tough to find EH out NOT in a bikini these days ... And we're not complaining!
At a James Bond-themed NYE party, EH popped up in a white two-piece, reminiscent of the iconic number worn by Ursula Andress. Andress played Honey Ryder in the 1962 Bond flick "Dr. No."
Lookin' good Elizabeth!