Finn Wolfhard's 'Stranger Things' Costars Crash His 'SNL' Monologue

Finn Wolfhard got a major surprise during his "Saturday Night Live" debut ... a "Stranger Things" reunion right in the middle of his opening monologue.

The actor kicked off the night by declaring he was proud to be a man, even accepting a glass of alcohol from cast member Marcello Hernández ... though he immediately spit it out, joking it was "too spicy."

Just as Wolfhard leaned into his grown-up era, things took a turn. "So yeah, meet the new me. The man me. 'Stranger Things' is over, and I’m not a kid anymore," he said, before being cut off by Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, who stormed the stage to cheers from the crowd.

"And neither are we!" McLaughlin shouted as the trio hugged. "We're not child stars ... we're former child stars."

"And anytime you read 'former child star' in a headline," Matarazzo joked, "it can only mean good things."

Wolfhard thanked fans for watching them grow up on "Stranger Things," prompting McLaughlin to crack that viewers also went online to comment on their changing faces and bodies.

The moment wrapped with Wolfhard pulling his costars in for another hug, saying, "Even though we're now men, you'll always be my boys."