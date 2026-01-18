Piers Morgan Hospitalized After Fall, Undergoes Hip Replacement

Piers Morgan is hospitalized after a painful fall, which landed him with a brand new hip.

The broadcaster revealed Sunday he's recovering in a London hospital after tripping at a restaurant, suffering a serious femur fracture that required a hip replacement.

Morgan shared the update on X, posting a photo from his hospital bed and explaining he tripped on a small step while dining out. He joked the New Year was already "off to a cracking start."

The fall turned out to be far more serious than it sounded. Morgan said the impact fractured his femur so badly, surgeons had no choice but to give him a new hip.

Now in recovery, he says he'll be on crutches for six weeks and unable to travel long haul for at least 12 weeks.

Still, Morgan couldn't resist cracking a joke, saying ... "I blame Donald Trump," he wrote, alongside a thumbs up selfie from his hospital bed.

Morgan also shared an image of an X-ray showing the fracture.