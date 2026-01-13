Rapper Kurupt Hospitalized With Serious Health Issues

Laid Up in the Hospital For Weeks

Legendary California rapper Kurupt was hospitalized after battling some serious health issues ... TMZ has confirmed.

We're told The Dogg Pound chief is on the mend, but still in the hospital ... where he's spent the last several weeks.

Our sources would not reveal the specifics of his medical condition, but did say that his health is improving and he is getting better.

Monday night, Daz Dillinger shouted out his "big brother" and asked fans to wish him a speedy recovery.

He wrote, "GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE ... I need everybody to hit Kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz."

Earlier this month, Kurupt let fans know his hopes for 2026, sharing a picture of Kendrick Lamar on Instagram.

He captioned the pic, "This how we bring n tha New Year wit #KENDRICK and Family."

Kendrick has gone on the record calling the "Who Ride Wit Us" artist one of the greatest rappers of all time.