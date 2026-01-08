Jeremy Renner Rides Snowmobile 3 Years After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

Play video content X / @JeremyRenner

Jeremy Renner is getting back on the horse after nearly being killed by a snowplow ... because he's back in the snow, and operating a snow vehicle.

The "Mayor of Kingstown" star just shared a video from his 55th birthday, and he's tooling around a snow-covered mountain near Lake Tahoe, California on a snowmobile ... a little over 3 years after his near-fatal Snowcat accident.

Jeremy's showing no fear here, going up and down the mountain with ease ... and it looks like he's recovered from a brush with death that resulted in more than 30 broken bones and a punctured liver.

As you know ... Jeremy was crushed by a snowplow on New Year's Day in 2023 at his property in Tahoe ... he saved his nephew from being run over, but nearly died in the process.

Jeremy turned 55 Wednesday and says he woke up bright and early at 5:55 AM to mark the occasion ... winding down from a busy day on the slopes by deep-cleaning his carpets, which he says he loves to do.

