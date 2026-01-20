Jimmy 'Whyte Folkz' McMahan Was Working on Sobriety Prior to His Death

Jimmy "Whyte Folkz" McMahan was committed to turning over a new leaf ... before his sudden death in a motorcycle accident at the age of 50 Monday.

McMahan's manager Kentucky Boy tells TMZ ... the late influencer had just gotten out of jail and was excited about working on sobriety in the weeks prior to the fatal crash.

Kentucky Boy said he'd spoken to McMahan not long before the accident ... and the social media star was apparently in good spirits, despite having gone through a recent hospital stay.

Kentucky Boy, who'd managed McMahan for 3 1/2 years before his death, called the influencer a "hell of an entertainer" and said his loved ones were hurt by McMahan's death.

McMahan died in Millington, Tennessee, located about 17 miles north of Memphis, when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a pair of parked vehicles Monday afternoon, reports WREG-TV.

McMahan was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash is currently under investigation.