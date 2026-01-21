Keegan-Michael Key Says He Would Love To Make New 'Key & Peele' Skits

Play video content TMZ.com

Keegan-Michael Key is proud his comedy sketches with Jordan Peele are standing the test of time ... and he wants to reunite for more funny bits.

We got the "Key & Peele" star Wednesday at LAX and our photog asked him if he'd ever want to get the band back together with Peele to film new content.

Key says he loved working with Peele and he's open to getting back in the comedy lab and ... if it ever happens ... they would go back to their bread and butter -- sketches about the human condition that everyone can relate to.

Lots of folks see old "Key & Peele" sketches on their timelines these days, even though the Comedy Central show ended way back in 2015 ... and Key says that's a testament to sketches designed to be timeless and evergreen instead of topical.