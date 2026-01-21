Kyle Tucker Changes Numbers After Joining Dodgers, Dave Roberts Explains Why

Play video content Los Angeles Dodgers

New team, new number for Kyle Tucker.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' most recent big signing was introduced Wednesday afternoon ... and fans will have to get used to him rocking different digits -- but there is a special reason behind the move.

Tucker met with the media after inking a four-year, $240 million deal with the back-to-back World Series champs ... where he put on his new work uniform with his updated number, 23.

The 29-year-old explained he called his new skipper Dave Roberts to ask whether his usual No. 30 was up for sale as a "shot in the dark."

Roberts declined ... and it all stems from his relationship with former Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills.

"He was like 'Gosh, when I die, I hope that no one else wears that number','' Roberts said. "It's really near and dear to me. So we talked about it."

And don't worry, there isn't any animosity over the matter, as Tucker said it's "completely understandable."

To those assuming his new look is a nod to Michael Jordan ... you would be wrong -- he chose it because of his former teammate on the Houston Astros, Michael Brantley.

"The guy I hung out with a lot coming up in Houston with," Tucker said. "He was a phenomenal ballplayer and one of my close friends. That played a big part in my choice going with that."