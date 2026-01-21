Dodgers' Alex Vesia, Wife Share Touching Post After Newborn's Death

Dodgers star Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla shared a quiet, yet moving tribute to their late daughter, posing together in front of a glowing sunset, captioning the photo ... “Sterlings mom and dad ♥️".

The serene scene captured a moment of reflection, love and loss for the Vesia family.

Fans and teammates quickly flooded the post with messages of love and support.

Alex was left off the Dodgers World Series roster in October to handle a "deeply personal family matter" -- later revealed to be serious medical complications that resulted in the death of their baby daughter.

The couple has been largely private since the tragic loss, with Tuesday's post marking one of the only times they've addressed the family tragedy.