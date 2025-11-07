Alex Vesia Mourns Baby Daughter's Death, 'You're With Us Always'

Los Angeles Dodgers player Alex Vesia is mourning the death of his baby daughter, Sterling Sol ... who tragically passed away just two days after the team announced he would not participate in the World Series.

"Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always," Alex and his wife, Kayla, said in a shared post on Instagram.

"Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we're going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her."

As we previously reported, the Dodgers stated Vesia would not be on the roster for the series against the Toronto Blue Jays ... citing a "deeply personal family matter."

Both teams paid tribute to the family during games ... wearing Vesia's No. 51 on their ballcaps.

The Vesias thanked the organization for its support ... adding, "Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them."

"Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort."