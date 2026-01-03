Alex Vesia's Wife Kayla Thanks Fans For Support After Baby Daughter's Death

Play video content TikTok/@kayla_vesia

Kayla Vesia is finally returning to social media after a long hiatus following the death of her daughter ... though she's not ready to publicly dive into the loss yet.

The wife of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia starts off her video by thanking everyone for their well-wishes ... and telling her followers she and her MLB star husband are taking it one day at a time in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Kayla says she wants to share her journey in the future ... but, she's not ready just yet -- adding she's still emotional and doesn't want to cry while trying to help others cope with similiar grief.

Kayla reveals she and Alex have talked extensively about their loss with a therapist ... and she's written down some notes of thing she wants to share in the future.

Despite preparing herself for so many possibilities while going through the complications in her pregnancy, Kayla admits she wasn't prepared for not taking her baby home ... choking up as she says so.

As you know ... Alex was left off the Dodgers World Series roster in October to handle a "deeply personal family matter" -- which was later revealed to be medical complications resulting in the death of their daughter, Sterling Sol.