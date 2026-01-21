Nathan's Famous Bought Out for a Cool $450 Million

The winds are changing in the hot dog world ... because Nathan's Famous has just been sold to packaged meat company Smithfield Foods.

The fast-food company's top dogs must really be relishing the all-cash deal, too -- they sold Nathan's for a cool $450 million, The Associated Press reports.

FYI ... Nathan's Famous started out in 1916 as a hot dog stand in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York.

The family of the founder of Nathan's Famous sold the business to investors just over seven decades later, and it's grown ever since then. The founder's name is Nathan Handwerker, BTW.

As you know, Nathan's Famous hosts an annual hot dog-eating contest every Fourth of July in Coney Island, where glizzy gladiators like Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi wolf down dogs in heart-stopping amounts.

Chestnut's won 17 out of 19 of the last competitions, setting a world record in 2021 after knocking back 76 hot dogs and buns.