Naomi Osaka Apologizes For Tense Exchange With Sorana Cirstea After Match

Naomi Osaka found herself in a ton of drama Down Under ... with a match ending in a tense handshake and some serious shade in a post-match interview -- but she has since apologized for it all.

The 28-year-old tennis superstar went up against Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday ... and her opponent took issue with her yelling "come on!" after several points, even complaining to the judge about the matter.

After Osaka secured the W in three sets, the two met at the net ... and it was anything but cordial.

35-year-old Cirstea let Osaka have it by jawing at her opponent ... but she seemed legitimately confused as to why.

When asked on the court about how she was able to get the victory, Osaka took a jab at Cirstea.

"Apparently, a lot of 'come ons' that she was angry about, but whatever," she said."

"She's a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open, so, okay, sorry she was mad about it."

Osaka went on to criticize Cirstea for not approaching her directly about the issue ... adding, "She could have asked me, like, bro."

Osaka eventually chilled out ... and when speaking to reporters in a press conference, she expressed her regret.

I’m a little confused but I get that emotions were very high for her. I also want to apologize. I think the first couple things I said on the court were disrespectful. I don’t like disrespecting people. That’s not what I do."