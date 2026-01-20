Naomi Osaka’s Jellyfish Fit Steals Show at Australian Open

Play video content Courtesy of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka didn’t just show up to the Australian Open -- she made waves.

The four-time Grand Slam champ made a jaw-dropping entrance on Tuesday at Rod Laver Arena, rocking a full jellyfish-inspired outfit that had fans doing double takes and announcers scrambling for words.

Tennis? Fashion show? The whole thing looked less like a first-round match and more like a high-fashion aquarium takeover.

And yes, it was all her idea.

“Nike let me design this one. It’s modeled after a jellyfish,” Osaka said after the match. “I’m so grateful that I get to do the things that I love. Yeah, it’s really beautiful.”

Her fashionable entrance involved a wide-brimmed hat, veil and white umbrella -- all inspired by a book Osaka was reading to her 2-year-old daughter.

It was designed by London-based stylist Robert Wun, who has dressed artists like Beyoncé, Cardi B and Ariana Grande.

“There’s a butterfly on the hat. There’s a butterfly on the umbrella, too,” Osaka explained. “It has to do with the Australian Open I won in 2021, which I guess is a long time ago.”

During that 2021 title run, a butterfly famously landed on her mid-match. She paused play when it perched on her leg before she gently removed it … until the creature flew into the air again and rested on her nose.

Wearing a blue tie-dye tracksuit jacket with ruffles, Osaka went on to win Tuesday’s match 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 -- she will play again in the second round on Thursday.