Cristina Payne Claims Corey Holcomb Had a Gun Before Alleged Punch on Video

Comic Cristina Payne says comedian Corey Holcomb is threatening her and making her fear for her life ... and she got emotional watching a video that appears to show Corey punching her square in the face.

Cristina joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday, and she got emotional when we asked her about surveillance video from the alleged Hollywood street brawl finally surfacing.

The raw emotions flowed as soon as we asked Cristina if she was going to take the video to police or a lawyer ... she told us she's afraid to even leave her house these days, claiming Corey has her running scared.

Cristina says the video shows Corey socking her in the face after she roasted him outside Hollywood Improv -- she says the roasts are a weekly ritual outside the comedy club -- but she says this portion of surveillance footage picks up before a key element ... a gun she claims Corey passed off to another comic.

As we told you ... Cristina filed a battery report with LAPD, but Corey was never arrested ... and he attempted -- but failed -- to get a temporary restraining order against her ... claiming Cristina put hands on him first, while his back was turned to her.

We first reported on the incident when it happened back in December 2024, but the video is only just now surfacing ... which is why we wanted to see if it would change things for Cristina moving forward.