Ryan Wedding Seen Arriving Back In United States Following Arrest In Mexico City

Ryan Wedding, Canadian Olympic snowboarder-turned-alleged international drug kingpin, is back in the United States of America after being arrested in Mexico City Thursday night ... and there's video of the moment he walked off the plane, surrounded by federal agents.

Wedding, who was on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, landed at Ontario International Airport on Friday, about 40 miles outside Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old was rocking a black baseball cap with a black vest, grey undershirt and a pair of jeans with his hands cuffed out front as he walked off the jet and across the tarmac.

Underscoring the importance of his arrest, Wedding was escorted by FBI Director Kash Patel, who called him "the largest narco-trafficker in modern times."

"He is a modern-day El Chapo. He's a modern-day Pablo Escobar, and he thought he could evade justice."

In March 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio put out a $10 million reward for the capture of Wedding, who allegedly shipped thousands of pounds of cocaine across the States and Canada, as well as allegedly ordered the murder of a would-be witness.

In November, the reward was raised to $15 million. It's currently unclear if anyone will receive the bounty money.