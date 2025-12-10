New Photo of Ryan Wedding, Olympian-Turned-Drug Lord, Released by FBI

The manhunt for Olympian Ryan Wedding rages on ... and now the FBI has released a new image of the snowboarder-turned-alleged-international-drug trafficker, as the feds desperately search for the man they've compared to Pablo Escobar.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Los Angeles field office dropped the photo on Tuesday night, claiming it shows Wedding in Mexico this summer.

While his look isn't drastically different, Wedding is rockin' different facial hair in the new pic.

It's no shock that the Canadian Olympian may be trying to alter his appearance. In fact, when Wedding was first added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List in November 2024, officials warned he "might change his hair color, his appearance, and do anything to avoid capture."

Wedding -- who competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics -- is allegedly one of the biggest cocaine dealers in the world (and Canada's biggest), according to the U.S. government, which says the former athlete moved over 130K lbs. of the drug yearly, turning to violence along the way.

Wedding is also accused of ordering the murder of a witness who was set to testify against him -- with the man being gunned down in a restaurant in Mexico.

The United States wants Wedding in cuffs so badly they've put a $15 million bounty on his head for info that leads to his arrest.