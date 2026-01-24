Elijah Sarratt Would Welcome Chance To Play With Fernando Mendoza In NFL

Play video content TMZSports.com

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt would love it if he didn't play his last down with quarterback Fernando Mendoza -- he tells TMZ Sports "it would be fun" to join forces in the NFL.

We caught up with the 22-year-old while he was working an honorary shift at Raising Cane's after taking home the National Championship against the University of Miami this week ... and asked him what it would be like if the duo ended up in the same locker room at the next level.

And considering they connected on 15 touchdowns during their perfect season together ... yeah, he's on board.

"He could spin it," Sarratt said. "He's a great guy, great teammate, great player. I wouldn't mind playing some years with him at all."

"As good as he is on the field, he's just as good off the field. He's a real special guy."

All signs point to Mendoza joining the Las Vegas Raiders ... who own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft. While it's unclear where Sarratt will end up going, odds are he won't be waiting around too long.

It begs the question, though, what's next for him? Well ... following the team's championship celebration on Saturday -- he is jetting off to Florida to get ready for his pro day.

"Moves real fast. That book is closed, ended the book how I wanted. But now, the next book is starting."