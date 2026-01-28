Marc Anthony & Wife Nadia Ferreira Expecting Second Child

It Takes 2 Kids to Tango ... 2nd Is on the Way!!!

Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira's family will soon be a quartet ... because the pair is expecting their second child!

The singer-songwriter and his model better half announced the happy news on social media Wednesday ... posting a pic of Nadia's growing baby bump with her hand, Marc's hand and their son Marco's hand on her belly.

The couple -- who are celebrating their third wedding anniversary Wednesday as well -- captioned the post, "Happy 3rd anniversary!! Qué regalo tan grande nos da la vida. Dios es grande ✨ Marquito is going to be a big brother. ❤️"

Nadia and Marc married on January 28, 2023 in Miami after first sparking romance rumors the previous year.

Marco was born in June 2023 ... Nadia's first child and Marc's seventh. He shares two kids with his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, two with his ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and two with Jennifer Lopez.