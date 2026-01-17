Perrie Edwards Gives Birth to Second Child with Fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

2nd Baby with Fiancé is Here!

Perrie Edwards is a mom of 2!

The Little Mix star announced the birth of her baby girl with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Instagram Saturday by sharing an adorable photo of her little one cuddled up on her chest. She revealed her baby's name is Alanis Valentine.

Alanis is now the younger sibling of the couple's 4-year-old son, Axel.

Perrie and Alex announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in September 2025 with a sweet family video showing Axel kissing her growing bump.

The British singer opened up about her previous miscarriages -- including one at 24 weeks -- just weeks before announcing her pregnancy.