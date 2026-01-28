Tyson Fury Goes Wild Announcing Boxing Return, Tip of the Iceberg!

Play video content Instagram/@tysonfury

Tyson Fury can't get enough of punching people -- the heavyweight champ officially announced he's returning to the boxing ring in April ... his first fight since 2024!!

The Gypsy King dropped an Instagram video on Wednesday ... weeks after he said he would come out of retirement.

Fury confirmed it's all going down on April 11 against 21-2 Russian fighter Arslanbek Makhmudov.

"I'm absolutely psyched! Ready today to fight! Come on!! The Mack is back," Fury said in the video.

The bout will take place in the United Kingdom, where Fury hasn't fought since 2022, and will be streamed on Netflix.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Fury said, "Let's go, baby! Let's gooo! Hahahaha! He's back!!!"

The 37-year-old said earlier this month that his unretirement -- now the fifth time -- had nothing to do with money, insisting boxing is in his blood and he can't help but be a fighter.

Fury is returning with a record of 34 wins -- 24 of them being knockouts -- and two losses against Oleksandr Usyk.