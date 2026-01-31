Paul Walter Hauser Welcomes the Pain Ahead of 'Mad Dog' Connelly Showdown

Play video content TMZSports.com

Paul Walter Hauser wants to make one thing crystal clear heading into his showdown with Mad Dog Connelly -- pro wrestling isn't a celebrity cameo or a Hollywood flex.

The "Naked Gun" actor tells TMZ Sports he's in this world now -- and he’s not giving up an inch ahead of Sunday's SuperPower Slam at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

"I now live in his world, and he’s going to have to make room for me," Hauser said on a joint call with Mad Dog. "I’m not letting anyone take my spot, man."

That’s why he's all in for a Lumberjack Strap Match ... where 20 men with leather belts surround the ring to make sure neither fighter walks out.

"The fact of the matter is that this is still just a hobby for you," Mad Dog retorted. "You're nothing more than another actor turned wrestler and we all know how that goes. I don't really care how Sunday goes. I don't care how many people are going to be on the outside of that ring."

Mad Dog added that he's going to have Hauser chained in the middle of the ring and will make him taste blood. Hauser scoffed ... saying when it's flesh and bone, "you’re going to learn exactly who the hell I am."

Win or lose, this match is for an amazing cause. The SuperPower Slam -- presented by Orange Crush in partnership with GCW and JCW -- is a benefit with proceeds going to support the neurodivergent community at the Little Oaks Center in New York City.

The event will also feature other well-known wrestlers, including AEW stars Lee Moriarty, Matt Cardona, Kevin Knight, and Speedball Mike Bailey.