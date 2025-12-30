Actor Paul Walter Hauser Set for Brutal Lumberjack Strap Wrestling Match

Play video content

Paul Walter Hauser is stepping into the wrestling ring soon ... but this ain't no celebrity cameo appearance -- he's taking this showdown so seriously, he's turning it into a Lumberjack Strap Match!!

That's what the 39-year-old actor said ahead of his February 1, 2026, showdown with "Mad Dog" Connelly for the SuperPower Slam at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

In a scathing promo directed at his opponent, Hauser said he's stoked to enter the squared circle ... but was shocked when his family and friends reached out to make sure he knew what he was getting into. He admitted Mad Dog is no walk in the park -- but neither is he.

"You are no one to be trifled with. For you, it isn't just about professional wrestling, is it? You brawl, you bite, and you maim, and you're not the type to waste your time barking. You're just going to eat the meal placed right in front of you," Hauser said.

"But I have cleared my own plate in this world, Jack, and let me tell you something, for me, it also isn't just professional wrestling. This isn't some celebrity cameo match."

That’s why he’s all in for a Lumberjack Strap Match, where 20 men with leather belts surround the ring to make sure neither fighter walk out.

"There is no timeout, there's no reprieve," Hauser said, "it's just a playground of pain."

Win or lose, this match is for an amazing cause. The SuperPower Slam -- presented by Orange Crush in partnership with GCW and JCW -- is a benefit with proceeds going to support the neurodivergent community at the Little Oaks Center in New York City.

The event will also feature other well-known wrestlers, including AEW stars Lee Moriarty, Matt Cardona, Kevin Knight, and Speedball Mike Bailey.