'Fantastic Four' Star Paul Walter Hauser Slams Wrestler Through Table in Match

'Fantastic Four' star Paul Walter Hauser is showing he's got what it takes to be a wrestling superstar ... slamming his opponent through a table with blood dripping down his face.

Hauser was wrestling in Ring of Honor's "Death Before Dishonor" Friday night in Philly, where he faced off against QT Marshall ... and the fight was absolutely epic.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Check out the video ... Hauser comes out hot, stepping out of the ring and nailing QT with a cannonball -- pulling off a mid-air somersault.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

At one point, the "Cobra Kai" star is seen with blood on his face as QT dangles over his shoulders. Hauser then lets out a roar before slamming him through a table ... and the crowd goes wild.

Unfortunately for Hauser, he ended up losing the match ... but QT still gave him props for his toughness.

On top of being an Emmy Award winner, Hauser's also a wrestling fanatic -- making dozens of pro wrestling appearances in recent years, both in the ring and as a commentator.