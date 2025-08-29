Cody and Brandi Rhodes Announce Birth of Second Child

The next big WWE Superstar is here -- Cody and Brandi Rhodes have welcomed another baby girl to their family!!!

Brandi shared the news on social media ... showing off the little one's hand as they sat in the hospital.

Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z0kFJcLM0c — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 29, 2025 @TheBrandiRhodes

"Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels," she wrote. "We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani =♥️"

The news came as a shock to fans of the Rhodes clan ... as it was not publicly known that they had a bun in the oven.

Plenty of names in the wrestling world extended their congratulations ... including the likes of WWE folks Natalya, Zelina Vega, former ring announcer Lilian Garcia and Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton.

While you see Brandi's hands in the picture, no sign of the current WWE Champion. He was spotted in Australia earlier this week filming his scenes in the upcoming "Street Fighter" movie, so it's unclear if he was able to be by his wife's side.

🚨| Cody Rhodes heading to the set of Street Fighter in Sydney, Australia as he prepares for his role as beloved character Guile.



Hollywood Rhodes 🔜 pic.twitter.com/GP2JZ4iIYT — Nightmare SZN 🎖️ (@Jwrasslintakes) August 27, 2025 @Jwrasslintakes