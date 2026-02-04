Andy Dick Says He Asked for Vodka After Being Revived From Drug Overdose

Play video content HTBITY with Jamie Kennedy

Andy Dick is revealing the first words out of his mouth after being revived from a drug overdose ... "Where's the vodka?!?"

The comedian recalled his overdose after smoking an unknown substance on the street on the "Hate To Break It To Ya" podcast with host Jamie Kennedy ... saying his drink of choice was on his mind as soon as he came to.

Andy says when he slumped over on a Hollywood sidewalk, one of his friends ran across the street to CVS and purchased Narcan -- a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose -- then administered it to the passed-out star.

After getting the Narcan sprayed up his nose, Andy says he woke up and felt like he needed some vodka.

Booze on the brain was kind of Andy's M.O. ... sources who have known Andy for years have told us he can easily down more than a fifth of vodka a day, taking swigs basically from the time he rises until the time he falls.