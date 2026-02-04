Co-Founder Says She Helped Build Hollywood Celeb Hotspots, But Got Cut Out

One of Hollywood's biggest nightlife empires is now facing a major legal showdown ... and it's coming from someone who says she helped build the brand that celebrities made famous.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ ... Marsha Molinari, a longtime business partner of The h.wood Group -- the hospitality company behind celebrity hotspots Bootsy Bellows, Delilah, The Nice Guy, and The Peppermint Club -- is suing the company and its founders, claiming she was denied her share of a massive deal after more than 16 years helping grow the brand.

Molinari, a marketing and branding executive, says she was a co-founder and equal-thirds partner in The h.wood Group along with the two other founders, John Terzian and Brian Toll ... and she says she was treated publicly and privately as a co-equal partner for years.

The complaint makes clear the celebrities are not accused of wrongdoing and are cited only to show how Molinari's access allegedly helped build the brand. Molinari claims she worked for years without a salary, contributed her own money during financial downturns, and believed her equity stake was her compensation.

According to the suit, everything changed in 2024-2025, when h.wood completed a major outside investment that brought in around $160 million. She claims Terzian and Toll were given "substantial liquidity payouts," while she received nothing and was suddenly told she she was entitled to less than 1% -- and she claims Terzian told her he "never" promised an equal share of h.wood.

Molinari claims she has text messages from Terzian that back up her claim to owning an equal share of the partnership. She's seeking her share of the proceeds, a full accounting, and other damages.