Noah Vonleh Loses Case Against Former Agency, Judge Tosses Lawsuit

Noah Vonleh's war with his former sports agency appears to be over -- and the ex-NBA lottery pick didn't get the W.

Pensack Sports scored the final bucket in a multi-year fight with the 30-year-old hooper over agent fees tied to his overseas basketball contracts.

The agency first hauled Vonleh into arbitration in 2023 ... claiming he stiffed them on commissions from deals he signed while playing in China.

The case wrapped in June 2024 with arbitrators siding with Pensack -- ordering Vonleh to cough up roughly $192K, plus interest, costs and legal fees. A federal judge later backed that ruling in 2025 and entered judgment against Vonleh … who ultimately paid the full amount in August of that year.

But Vonleh wasn’t done fighting.

He fired back with a separate lawsuit accusing Pensack and others of fraud, misconduct and even forging a contract tied to his stint with the Shanghai Sharks. Problem for him is -- the court just ruled to toss out nearly all of Vonleh's claims ... finding the dispute had already been handled in arbitration and he couldn’t relitigate it. Vonleh could still appeal the ruling.