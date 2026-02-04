Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stock Up On These Hannah Stocking Hot Shots ... Happy 34th!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Hannah Stocking Hot Shots
Hannah Stocking is celebrating another trip around the sun ... and we're marking the occasion by taking a look at some of her sexiest snaps.

The influencer and actress turns 34 today and she's supplying the cake ... look no further than her bikini photos.

Hannah was spotted at dinner recently with Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua ... and it's easy to see why Puka is interested.

Click through the gallery for Hannah's greatest hits ... she's checking all the boxes and hitting all the angles.

Oh, and happy birthday Hannah ... hope you got some gifts ... or stocking stuffers.

