Woman Taunts Cops by Dancing at End of Wild Police Pursuit, on Video

I Wanna Dance With Somebody ... With Somebody Who Cuffs Me!!!🎶

Play video content FOX 11 Los Angeles

Sometimes you just gotta dance! A woman suspected of DUI two-stepped her way right into police custody Wednesday night after taking cops on a wild and dangerous chase through Los Angeles.

Watch the video ... the harrowing chase starts with completely reckless driving, featuring death-defying moves, the driver blowing through red lights and pulling U-turns in traffic to evade the cops hot on her tail, before boxing herself in inside a crowded parking lot.

Would she try to plow through the cars in her way? Would she make a break for it on foot? The answer was neither. In pure Bugs Bunny fashion, the woman gets out of her car and does a little boogie!

You gotta see it ... without a care in the world, this woman really makes use of her last moments of freedom -- and 15 minutes of fame! -- doing a silly dance all around her vehicle.

She sobers up pretty quickly as cops descend on her, quickly lying flat on the pavement with her hands behind her back and submits. L.A.'s KTTV-TV reports the unnamed woman was taken into custody, but no charges were announced.