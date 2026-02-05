Quentin Jiles Names Politicians He Thinks Would Lose on 'The Traitors'

Play video content TMZ.com

Political commentator Quentin Jiles was a runner-up on "The Traitors" 3 years ago, so he knows what it takes to survive the roundtable ... and he told us the politicians he thinks would be immediately banished.

Watch the video ... Quentin stopped by "TMZ Live" to dish on who in D.C. gives off so much overtly traitorous energy, the other Faithfuls would banish them whether they were Traitors or not.

Quentin gave us 2 very notable names ... and one them, Quentin joked, catches a flight out of his state "every time the wind blows," which would be an immediate red flag to the rest of the contestants.

According to Quentin, a critical skill for doing well on "The Traitors" is gaining your castmates' trust ... which is an ability that Quentin says is extremely lacking with these 2 Washington power players.